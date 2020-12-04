The No. 15 Virginia Cavaliers will take on the Kent State Golden Flashes at 6 p.m. ET on Friday at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers are off to a 2-1 start on the season after an upset loss to San Francisco last week, while Kent State began its season on Wednesday with a 90-41 win over Point Park (NAIA). This will be the first time since 1974 these programs have gone head-to-head so there's no recent history in play.

However, Virginia is 2-1 against the spread this season and Kent State has covered in four of its last five games against ACC opponents. The Cavaliers are favored by 20 points in the latest Virginia vs. Kent State odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 125.

Virginia vs. Kent State spread: Virginia -20

Virginia vs. Kent State over-under: 125 points

Virginia vs. Kent State money line: Virginia -7000, Kent State +1600

What you need to know about Virginia



The Cavaliers rebounded from their one-point loss to San Francisco at Mohegan Sun Arena last week to earn a dominant 76-51 win over St. Francis (PA) on Tuesday. Virginia held the Red Flash to just 36 percent shooting from the floor and played typically methodical but efficient basketball on the offensive end by shooting 51.7 from the floor.

Virginia is 10 deep but Marquette transfer Sam Hauser, Rice transfer Trey Murphy and Jay Huff look capable of carrying the scoring load when needed. Hauser is averaging 13.3 points per game while shooting 63 percent from the floor, Murphy is shooting 53.8 percent from the 3-point line and Huff is averaging 10.3 points on just 5.7 shots per game.

What you need to know about Kent State

Kent State is led by 10th-year head coach Rob Senderoff, who has guided the Golden Flashes to one NCAA Tournament appearance, four CIT appearances and a .500 or better record in every season. Kent State had four players score in double-figures on Wednesday, including Danny Pippen (13) after he averaged 14.3 points per game last season. Temple transfer Justyn Hamilton had eight points and 14 rebounds in his debut for Kent State and he'll play a critical role at 6-foot-10 against a big Virginia lineup.

