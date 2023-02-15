The Louisville Cardinals and the No. 7 Virginia Cavaliers are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals are 3-22 overall and 3-11 at home, while Virginia is 19-4 overall and 5-3 on the road. Virginia has dominated the recent series, winning four straight and 14 of the last 15 meetings.

The Cavaliers are favored by 16 points in the latest Louisville vs. Virginia odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 127.

Louisville vs. Virginia spread: Louisville +16

Louisville vs. Virginia over/under: 127 points

Louisville vs. Virginia money line: Louisville +950, Virginia -1700

What you need to know about Louisville

UofL came up short against the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes this past Saturday, falling 93-85. Despite the loss, Louisville got a solid performance out of guard El Ellis, who had 33 points and five assists.

Louisville's poor record this year is due to its struggles on both ends of the court. The Cardinals rank among the bottom 20 teams in the nation in both offensive rating and defensive rating, giving them little margin in games. Ellis is the only player averaging in double-figures with 17.4 points per game, and his 33-point outing versus Miami was a career-high which followed a season-low of seven points versus Pittsburgh.

What you need to know about Virginia

Meanwhile, Virginia beat the Duke Blue Devils 69-62 this past Saturday. Virginia's guard Armaan Franklin looked sharp as he had 23 points. Kihei Clark added 16 points on 7 of 10 shooting.

The Cavaliers' defense enter the matchup with only 60.4 points allowed per game on average, good for 10th best in college basketball. A big reason why Virginia is so adept at limiting the opponent from scoring is because it doesn't give the opposition extra possessions. The team is averaging just 9.1 turnovers per game which is the fourth-fewest in the nation. Three of Virginia's four losses this season have come when the team failed to create more turnovers on defense than it had on offense.

