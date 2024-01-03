Virginia will open the 2024 portion of its schedule when it hosts Louisville on Wednesday night. The Cavaliers (10-3) have lost two of their last three games in blowout fashion, including a 76-54 loss at Notre Dame last Saturday. Louisville has dropped four of its last five games, falling to then-No. 9 Kentucky in a 95-76 final its last time out. The Cardinals (5-7) have only played one conference game, which resulted in a 75-68 loss to Virginia Tech on Dec. 3.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers are favored by 14.5 points in the latest Virginia vs. Louisville odds, while the over/under is set at 129 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Virginia vs. Louisville spread: Virginia -14.5

Virginia vs. Louisville over/under: 129 points

Virginia vs. Louisville money line: Virginia -1404, Louisville +775

Why Virginia can cover

Virginia has been a different team at home this season, winning all eight of its games in Charlottesville. Meanwhile, Louisville has lost 21 consecutive games away from home, with its last true road win coming at Georgia Tech on Jan. 2, 2022. The Cardinals have not played since a 95-76 loss to Kentucky, which shot 51.5% from the floor in that Dec. 21 contest.

Senior guard Reece Beekman leads Virginia with 13.1 points, 5.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game, scoring at least 13 points in four straight games. Sophomore guard Isaac McKneely is adding 10.8 points, while sophomore guard Ryan Dunn is averaging 9.3 points and 6.7 rebounds. Virginia is riding an 18-game home winning streak dating back to last season, and it has won eight straight home games against Louisville.

Why Louisville can cover

Virginia has suffered two blowout losses in its last three games, getting crushed by Memphis and Notre Dame. The Cavaliers shot 38.2% from the floor and 2 of 11 from 3-point range in their 76-54 loss to the Fighting Irish last Saturday. They also got outrebounded 40-27 in that setback, and Notre Dame shot 51% from the field in a game that it raced out to a 13-0 lead.

Louisville's Skyy Clark had 20 points in the loss to Kentucky, while Brandon Huntley-Hatfield added 16 points and 11 rebounds. Clark, a sophomore guard, leads four double-digit scorers with 15.8 points and 2.7 assists per game. Tre White (12.7), Mike James (12.3) and JJ Traynor (10.1) are all averaging double figures as well. See which team to pick here.

