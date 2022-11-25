Who's Playing
Maryland-Eastern Shore @ No. 5 Virginia
Current Records: Maryland-Eastern Shore 2-3; Virginia 4-0
What to Know
The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks will take on the #5 Virginia Cavaliers on the road at 6 p.m. ET on Friday at John Paul Jones Arena.
Maryland-Eastern Shore has more to be thankful for after their game against the Marist Red Foxes on Tuesday. The Hawks enjoyed a cozy 70-59 victory over Marist.
Meanwhile, the Cavaliers were able to grind out a solid win over the Illinois Fighting Illini on Sunday, winning 70-61. Virginia's guard Reece Beekman filled up the stat sheet, picking up 17 points.
Their wins bumped Maryland-Eastern Shore to 2-3 and Virginia to 4-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.