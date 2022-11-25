Who's Playing

Maryland-Eastern Shore @ No. 5 Virginia

Current Records: Maryland-Eastern Shore 2-3; Virginia 4-0

What to Know

The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks will take on the #5 Virginia Cavaliers on the road at 6 p.m. ET on Friday at John Paul Jones Arena.

Maryland-Eastern Shore has more to be thankful for after their game against the Marist Red Foxes on Tuesday. The Hawks enjoyed a cozy 70-59 victory over Marist.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers were able to grind out a solid win over the Illinois Fighting Illini on Sunday, winning 70-61. Virginia's guard Reece Beekman filled up the stat sheet, picking up 17 points.

Their wins bumped Maryland-Eastern Shore to 2-3 and Virginia to 4-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Friday at 6 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.