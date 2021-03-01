The Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes and the No. 15 Virginia Cavaliers are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 6 p.m. ET on Monday at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers are 15-6 overall and 9-1 at home, while Miami is 7-15 overall and 1-7 on the road. Virginia has won the last three games between the teams.

The Cavaliers are favored by 14.5 points in the latest Virginia vs. Miami odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 124.5. Before entering any Miami vs. Virginia picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Virginia vs. Miami spread: Virginia -14.5

Virginia vs. Miami over-under: 124.5 points

What you need to know about Virginia

NC State downed Virginia 68-61 on Wednesday. The Cavaliers have lost three consecutive games. NC State scored 17 of the game's first 21 points, and Virginia came back to take a 35-33 lead, but the Wolfpack then pulled away for the victory. The Cavaliers shot 37 percent from the field in the loss.

Sam Hauser scored 21 points on Wednesday, and Jay Huff had 19 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots. Virginia has held Miami to 54 or less points in the last four meetings. Tomas Woldetensae (contact tracing) will return on Monday after missing two games.

What you need to know about Miami

Miami lost to Clemson on Saturday, 66-58. The Hurricanes have lost five consecutive games. Isaiah Wong led Miami with 28 points on 10 for 18 shooting from the field. Wong has 57 points in his last two games, tied for the second-most by an ACC player in consecutive games this season. Anthony Walker had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Miami bench was outscored 21-0 as the Hurricanes had only six scholarship players available for the third consecutive game. Harlond Beverly (back), Chris Lykes (ankle), Rodney Miller Jr. (knee), Earl Timberlake (shoulder) and Sam Waardenburg (foot) are all out for the season. Ten Miami players have combined to miss 88 full games this season.

