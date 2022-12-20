The No. 22 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes will be seeking their eighth consecutive victory when they face the No. 6 Virginia Cavaliers on Tuesday night. Miami extended its winning streak to seven games with its 91-76 win over St. Francis (Pa.) on Saturday. Virginia is coming off its first loss of the season, falling to then-No. 5 Houston in a 69-61 final its last time out.

Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Miami vs. Virginia odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 132. Before entering any Virginia vs. Miami picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 7 of the 2022-23 college basketball season on a strong 19-12 roll on all top-rated CBB picks, returning more than $200. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Miami vs. Virginia. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Virginia vs. Miami:

Virginia vs. Miami spread: Virginia -2.5

Virginia vs. Miami over/under: 132 points

Virginia vs. Miami money line: Virginia -140, Miami +120

Virginia vs. Miami picks: See picks here

Why Miami can cover

Miami has emerged as one of the hottest teams in college basketball over the past month, having won seven consecutive games coming into this matchup. Star guard Isaiah Wong poured in 22 points, dished out 10 assists and grabbed five rebounds in Saturday's win over St. Francis. Wong also had three steals and three blocks, leading an offense that ranks eighth nationally in efficiency.

The Hurricanes are averaging 81.6 points per game during their seven-game hot streak. Wong had a career-high 36 points in a win over Cornell earlier this month, upping his season average to 16.7 points per game. He is one of four players scoring in double figures for Miami, as Jordan Miller (15.1), Norchad Omier (13.8) and Nijel Pack (11.3) are each at that mark as well.

Why Virginia can cover

Virginia is coming off its first loss of the season, but it has still been one of the top teams in the country this season. The Cavaliers have won games against then-No. 5 Baylor, then-No. 19 Illinois and Michigan, while their lone loss came against Houston, which was the top-ranked team in the polls several weeks ago. Miami's schedule has been far less impressive, as the Hurricanes have not faced a single ranked team so far this season.

Senior forward Jayden Gardner leads a balanced Virginia offense with 11.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. The Cavaliers have five players scoring at least nine points per game, with veteran guard Kihei Clark averaging 11.3 points and 5.3 assists. Virginia has dominated this series in recent years, winning six consecutive games against Miami.

How to make Virginia vs. Miami picks

The model has simulated Miami vs. Virginia 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 80% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Virginia vs. Miami? And which side of the spread is hitting almost 80% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Miami vs. Virginia spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $1,400 on its college basketball picks the last six years, and find out.