A non-conference matchups features the Morgan State Bears (4-10) going on the road to play the Virginia Cavaliers (9-2) on Wednesday evening. The Bears are looking to snap their two-game losing streak. On Friday, No. 20 James Madison outlasted the Bears 89-75. Meanwhile, Virginia just had its five-game win streak halted. On Dec. 19, No. 23 Memphis blew out the Cavaliers 77-54.

Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena in Virginia is set for 7 p.m. ET. UVA leads the all-time series 3-0. The Cavaliers are 26-point favorites in the latest Morgan State vs. Virginia odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 132. Before making any Virginia vs. Morgan State picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has set its sights on UVA vs. Morgan State. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Morgan State vs. UVA:

Virginia vs. Morgan State spread: UVA -26

Virginia vs. Morgan State over/under: 132 points

Virginia vs. Morgan State money line: UVA -10000, Morgan State +2300

Why Virginia can cover

The Cavaliers have a stout defense. Virginia leads the ACC in points allowed (55.5) and field-goal percentage (.369). Senior guard Reece Beekman is a solid playmaker and shot-creator in the backcourt who leads the team in both scoring (12.5) and assists (5.5). On Dec. 16 against Northeastern, he finished with 21 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Sophomore guard Isaac McKneely has a sweet jumper on the perimeter and he consistently gives maximum effort on the defensive side. The West Virginia native averages 11.7 points, three rebounds and shoots 50% from beyond the arc. On Dec. 2 against Syracuse, McKneely totaled 22 points and went 6-of-8 from three.

Why Morgan State can cover

Junior guard Kamron Hobbs averages 10.1 points, 4.1 assists and makes 39% of his 3-pointers. In his last outing, Hobbs racked up 16 points, four boards and three assists. He's scored at least 14 points in four games this season.

Junior forward Will Thomas is an athletic, downhill scorer. Thomas can finish through contact and owns a soft touch around the rim. The Maryland native is putting up 10.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. In Friday's loss to James Madison, Thomas notched 20 points, five boards and three assists. He's scored 20-plus points in three of his last four games.

How to make Morgan State vs. Virginia picks

The model has simulated this matchup 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over the total, and it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations.

