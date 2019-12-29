Virginia vs. Navy live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Navy @ No. 16 Virginia

Current Records: Navy 6-4; Virginia 9-2

What to Know

The #16 Virginia Cavaliers and the Navy Midshipmen will round out the year against one another at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena. Virginia is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

It looks like the Cavaliers must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last week. They lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks by a decisive 70-59 margin. Virginia got a solid performance out of F Mamadi Diakite, who had 21 points in addition to five rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Navy in a 59-48 victory over the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers two weeks ago.

This next game looks promising for Virginia, who are favored by a full 18 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 3-7 against the spread when favored.

Navy's victory lifted them to 6-4 while Virginia's loss dropped them down to 9-2. We'll see if Navy can repeat their recent success or if Virginia bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a big 18-point favorite against the Midshipmen, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 100

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.