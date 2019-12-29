Virginia vs. Navy live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Virginia vs. Navy basketball game
Who's Playing
Navy @ No. 16 Virginia
Current Records: Navy 6-4; Virginia 9-2
What to Know
The #16 Virginia Cavaliers and the Navy Midshipmen will round out the year against one another at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena. Virginia is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
It looks like the Cavaliers must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last week. They lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks by a decisive 70-59 margin. Virginia got a solid performance out of F Mamadi Diakite, who had 21 points in addition to five rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Navy in a 59-48 victory over the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers two weeks ago.
This next game looks promising for Virginia, who are favored by a full 18 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 3-7 against the spread when favored.
Navy's victory lifted them to 6-4 while Virginia's loss dropped them down to 9-2. We'll see if Navy can repeat their recent success or if Virginia bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
Odds
The Cavaliers are a big 18-point favorite against the Midshipmen, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 100
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Kentucky returns
John Calipari's Wildcats now have the nation's most unusual body of work through 12 games
-
UCLA's loss a reminder of bad roster
This is the first UCLA team without a McDonald's All-American since the award was unveiled...
-
Kentucky vs. Louisville hoops preview
One of the best rivalries in college basketball goes down Saturday on CBS
-
Wisconsin vs. Tennessee preview
The Badgers head to Knoxville on Saturday looking to notch a big out-of-conference win ahead...
-
Top 25 And 1: Louisville faces rival UK
The Cardinals face the Wildcats in a battle for bragging rights in the Bluegrass State
-
Evansville places coach McCarty on leave
Evansville revealed McCarty 'may have violated' Title IX policies and is digging deeper into...
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic