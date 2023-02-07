Who's Playing

NC State @ Virginia

Current Records: NC State 19-5; Virginia 17-4

What to Know

The NC State Wolfpack have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. NC State and the #6 Virginia Cavaliers will face off in an ACC battle at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at John Paul Jones Arena. The Wolfpack should still be riding high after a win, while the Cavaliers will be looking to right the ship.

NC State beat the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 72-64 this past Saturday. NC State got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was forward DJ Burns out in front picking up 24 points along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, Virginia was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 74-68 to the Virginia Tech Hokies. Forward Jayden Gardner (20 points) was the top scorer for Virginia.

The Wolfpack are now 19-5 while the Cavaliers sit at 17-4. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: NC State comes into the game boasting the 27th most points per game in college basketball at 79.6. But Virginia ranks 10th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 60.9 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Virginia have won six out of their last nine games against NC State.