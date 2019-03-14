Virginia vs. NC State odds, line: 2019 ACC Tournament picks, predictions from proven expert on 17-11 run

Top-seeded Virginia begins its 2019 ACC Tournament with a matchup against NC State on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers are gunning to be the first team to win back-to-back ACC Tournament titles since Duke claimed three in a row from 2009-11. Virginia enters Thursday's quarterfinal riding an eight-game winning streak, while NC State is coming off a dramatic one-point victory over Clemson in the second round of the ACC Tournament 2019. The latest Virginia vs. NC State odds list the Cavaliers as 11-point favorites after the line briefly dipped to 10.5, while the over-under for total points scored is 132. Before making any Virginia vs. NC State picks of your own, be sure to check out the 2019 ACC Tournament predictions from SportsLine handicapper Michael Rusk.

Rusk is well aware that Virginia is one of the elite teams in the country. The Cavaliers feature an extremely suffocating defense that yields just 54.6 points per game. Defense has always been the calling card for Tony Bennett's program, and it's allowed the Cavaliers to be one of the most consistent teams in college basketball, winning 59 of their last 64 games overall.

In addition to their smothering defense, the Cavaliers are also surgical on the offensive end of the floor. Virginia is knocking down 47.9 percent of its shots from the field, while also shooting 41.4 percent from three-point range, which ranks third in the nation and first in the ACC.

But just because the Cavaliers are playing well on both sides of the court doesn't mean they'll cover the Virginia vs. NC State spread on Thursday in the ACC Tournament 2019 quarterfinals.

NC State used a strong second-half surge to come back and defeat Clemson on Wednesday in what was essentially a play-in game for the 2019 NCAA Tournament. The Wolfpack held Clemson to just 16 second-half points and will look clamp down on Virginia's trio of playmakers.

The Wolfpack have also shown they can hang tough with the top-seeded Cavaliers already this season. In fact, in their only meeting against Virginia, the Wolfpack forced the Cavaliers into overtime, eventually losing 66-65. Four NC State players hit double-digit points in that game.

