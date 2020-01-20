Virginia vs. NC State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 20 predictions from proven simulation

The Virginia Cavaliers attempt to continue their recent dominance of the North Carolina State Wolfpack when they host their ACC rivals on Monday. Tip-off from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET. Virginia (12-5, 4-3 ACC) owns a 67-82 record in the all-time series but has won each of the last eight meetings, 12 consecutive regular-season matchups and 13 of the last 15 overall showdowns.

NC State (13-5, 4-3 ACC) got off to a rough start during conference play, losing two of its first three contests, but has won three of its last four against ACC rivals. The Cavaliers are 4.5-point favorites in the Virginia vs. North Carolina State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 117.5. Before making any NC State vs. Virginia picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Virginia vs. North Carolina State spread: Cavaliers -4.5

Virginia vs. North Carolina State over-under: 117.5 points

Virginia vs. North Carolina State money line: Cavaliers -202, Wolfpack +163

UVA: F Jay Huff is averaging 12.3 points over his last three games

NCST: Wolfpack have scored 70 or more points in 15 of their 18 contests this season

Why Virginia can cover

The model has considered that the Cavaliers avoided their longest losing streak since the 2016-17 campaign when they posted a 63-58 victory at Georgia Tech on Saturday. Virginia shot 47.2 percent from the field in the win, its second-best mark of the season and best in conference play.

Huff put on a superb performance against the Yellow Jackets, setting career highs of 17 points and six blocks, while grabbing a team-best eight rebounds. The redshirt junior is making 59.8 percent of his shots this campaign and has reached double digits in points in four of his six starts in 2019=20.

Why NC State can cover

But the Cavaliers are not a lock to cover the Virginia vs. NC State spread on Monday. Forward D.J. Funderburk was one of the three members of the Wolfpack with 13 points on Saturday and pulled down a personal-best 11 rebounds for his first career double-double. The redshirt junior has hit double digits in points in eight consecutive contests and is averaging 17 -- and 8.5 boards -- over his last six.

Senior guard Markell Johnson also recorded 13 points against Clemson and is 12 away from reaching 1,000 for his career, which will make him the fourth player in school history with 1,000 points, 500 assists and 125 steals. Meanwhile, junior guard Braxton Beverly has done a great job possessing the ball of late as he has not committed a turnover in his last five contests.

