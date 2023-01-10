Who's Playing

North Carolina @ Virginia

Current Records: North Carolina 11-5; Virginia 11-3

What to Know

The #13 Virginia Cavaliers lost both of their matches to the North Carolina Tar Heels last season on scores of 58-74 and 43-63, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Virginia and UNC will face off in an ACC battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at John Paul Jones Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Cavaliers were able to grind out a solid win over the Syracuse Orange this past Saturday, winning 73-66. Virginia got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was guard Reece Beekman out in front picking up 13 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, UNC strolled past the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 81-64. UNC got double-digit scores from four players: forward Armando Bacot (21), guard Caleb Love (18), guard RJ Davis (13), and guard Puff Johnson (11).

Virginia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-9 against the spread when favored.

The wins brought the Cavaliers up to 11-3 and the Tar Heels to 11-5. Two stats to keep an eye on: Virginia ranks 15th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 59.6 on average. But UNC comes into the matchup boasting the 22nd most points per game in college basketball at 81.4. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Tar Heels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Virginia have won eight out of their last 12 games against North Carolina.