Virginia vs. Notre Dame odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 11 predictions from proven model

Virginia vs. Notre Dame spread: Virginia -5

Virginia vs. Notre Dame over-under: 118.5 points

Virginia vs. Notre Dame money line: Virginia -206, Notre Dame 174

What you need to know about Virginia

The Cavaliers came up short against the No. 5 Louisville Cardinals this past Saturday, 80-73. Mamadi Diakite had a tough game, finishing with 10 points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 40 minutes on the court. The Cardinals went ahead on a pair of free throws with 2:47 remaining. Tomas Woldetensae had 20 of his 27 points in the second half for Virginia. Louisville out-rebounded Virginia 31-19. The 73 points scored were a season high for the Cavaliers.

What you need to know about Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish narrowly escaped with a victory over the Clemson Tigers, 61-57, in their last outing. Notre Dame can attribute much of their success to guard Rex Pflueger, who had 18 points, and forward John Mooney, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 boards. It was Mooney's 19th double-double of the season. Notre Dame overcame a seven-point second half deficit in the victory.

