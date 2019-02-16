Virginia vs. Notre Dame odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from advanced model on 99-67 roll

Coming off a much-needed road victory against North Carolina, fourth-ranked Virginia will seek to recapture its home dominance when it welcomes Notre Dame in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup Saturday. The Cavaliers (21-2, 9-2) are 11-1 at home following last Saturday's loss to Duke, while the Fighting Irish (13-11, 3-8) are 1-5 on the road. Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 2 p.m. ET.

The Cavaliers have never lost to Notre Dame at home. The Cavaliers are favored by 18.5 points in the latest Virginia vs. Notre Dame odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 124.

With seven conference games to go before the ACC Tournament, Virginia remains in prime position tied with North Carolina for second in the league, one game behind Duke. The Cavaliers have won five of six and have dominated the series against Notre Dame, winning 12 of the 14 games played, including the previous two. Virginia is also shooting for its seventh appearance in the NCAA Tournament in coach Tony Bennett's 10-year tenure.

The Cavaliers' top three scorers, all junior guards, have stepped up their play of late. Kyle Guy (14.8 ppg) and De'Andre Hunter (14.7) both scored 20 in the victory at North Carolina. Guy has equaled or bettered his average in five of the past eight games, while Hunter has scored his average or better in seven of 10. Ty Jerome (13.2) has been consistently over his average, doing so in five of the past seven, including 16 in a loss to Duke.

But just because Virginia has dominated Notre Dame does not guarantee the Cavaliers will cover or even win against the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame has played well of late, winning two of three, including a come-from-behind victory against Georgia Tech on Sunday. The Irish's top three scorers have improved their game. Junior forward John Mooney (14.2 ppg) has hit for his average or better in eight of the past 10, while junior guard TJ Gibbs (13.4) was instrumental in the victory Saturday, scoring a game-high 20 points.

Sophomore guard DJ Harvey (11 ppg) added 18 points and eight rebounds against Georgia Tech Sunday and has had back-to-back strong games, including 14 points at Miami. Since Mike Brey took over as coach of the Irish in 2000-01, Notre Dame has made the NCAA Tournament 12 times in 18 years. The Irish might be hard-pressed to make it in 2019, but a victory would significantly help their tournament résumé.

