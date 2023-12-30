Tony Bennett and the Virginia Cavaliers to pick up an ACC road win on Saturday afternoon. The Cavaliers visit Purcell Pavilion to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second conference game of the 2023-24 season for both teams. Virginia is 10-2 overall and 1-0 in ACC play, winning six of the last seven games overall. Notre Dame is 5-7 overall and 0-1 in conference action, though the Irish toppled Marist in the team's last game.

For this noon ET tip, SportsLine consensus lists the Cavaliers as 10-point favorites. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 116.5 in the latest Virginia vs. Notre Dame odds. Before making any Notre Dame vs. Virginia picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Virginia vs. Notre Dame spread: Virginia -10

Virginia vs. Notre Dame over/under: 116.5 points

Virginia vs. Notre Dame money line: Virginia -513, Notre Dame +382

UVA: The Cavaliers are 7-5 against the spread this season

ND: The Fighting Irish are 5-7 against the spread this season

Why Virginia can cover

The Cavaliers have one of the country's best players in Reece Beekman. He was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2022-23, and is enjoying a strong start this season. He is averaging 12.9 points, 5.7 assists and 2.4 steals per game, and Beekman leads an offense that is No. 1 in the country in turnover prevention. Virginia gives the ball away only 8.6 times per game, in contrast to a Notre Dame team that commits a turnover on 20% of offensive possessions.

The Cavaliers are also above-average in assists (16.1 per game) and 3-point accuracy (36.6%) on offense, while the Irish make only 26.7% of 3-point attempts and average only 10.1 assists per contest. On defense, Virginia is also excellent, ranking in the top four of the country in points allowed per game (54.5) and points allowed per possession (0.872). The Cavaliers are firmly in the top 10 of the country in 2-point percentage allowed (42.2%), turnover creation rate (23.4%), steal rate (14.6%) and blocked shot rate (17.4%) this season.

Why Notre Dame can cover

Markus Burton powers the offensive attack for the Fighting Irish. The talented freshman guard is comfortably leading the team in averaging 16.0 points per game this season, and Burton has scored at least 13 points in five straight outings. He is averaging 17.6 points per contest over that span, and Notre Dame could find an advantage at the free throw line. Notre Dame is above-average in free throw accuracy, converting 73% of attempts, and Virginia is outside the top 300 of the country in free throw attempts (15.9 per game) and free throw accuracy (65.4%). Notre Dame also could find solace on the offensive glass, with the Cavaliers securing only 68% of available defensive rebounds this season.

On defense, Notre Dame is above-average overall, allowing only 100.1 points per 100 possessions. The Irish are in the top 20 of the country in assist prevention (11.9 per game), and Notre Dame is notably above-average in free throw prevention (15.3 attempts per game), defensive rebound rate (74.0%) and 2-point percentage allowed (47.7%).

