Virginia vs. Notre Dame: TV channel, live stream, how to watch online, prediction, pick, odds, line

No. 3 Virginia heads to the road Saturday to face struggling Notre Dame. The Cavaliers are still smarting from losing to Duke last week, but just might be be the very best team in college basketball.

After opening its season 16-0, it took its first loss last Saturday to top-ranked Duke on the road -- by two, and in arguably the toughest environment in college hoops -- then proceeded to take out all its frustrations on Wake Forest three days later in a 68-45 demolition of the Demon Deacons.

The Cavaliers are for real. They boast a top-5 most efficient offense, a top-5 most efficient defense, a future first-rounder in De'Andre Hunter, who is ranked No. 10 in our latest Big Board, and one of the most underrated coaches in the country in Tony Bennett. They're a tough out regardless of venue -- and regardless of what UMBC did a year ago.

Next up to get a crack at this near-faultless club is Notre Dame, and the Irish get them at home. That hasn't been a huge difference this season as Notre Dame (11-8, 1-5 ACC) has struggled overall, with losses to Radford, Syracuse and NC State in South Bend. But with the best team traveling to ND's home on a Saturday, the Irish faithful won't let Virginia leave without being tested.

Viewing information

When : Saturday at 1 p.m. ET



: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where : Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center in Notre Dame, Indiana

: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center in Notre Dame, Indiana TV: CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV)

CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV) Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Game prediction, pick

Latest odds via SportsLine: Virginia -12

Virginia is just too good, and Notre Dame is just struggling too much. The Irish have dropped five of their last six coming into Saturday, so righting the ship against the No. 3 team in the sport -- even at home -- is going to be too much to ask. Pick: Virginia 74, Notre Dame 57



[Which teams should you back to make the Final Four and win it all? Join SportsLine today and get projected scores and stats from 10,000 simulations, plus get Vegas insider picks, fantasy advice and much more!]