The fourth-seeded Virginia Cavaliers square off with the No. 13 seed Ohio Bobcats in Saturday's West Region first-round game of the 2021 NCAA Tournament in Bloomington, Ind. Although the Cavaliers are the reigning NCAA champions, they will not be looking past the Bobcats (16-7) after becoming the first No. 1 seed in history to lose to a 16th seed in 2018. Ohio won the MAC Tournament title to earn the right to face Virginia, which spent the last week in quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test that ended its stay in the ACC tourney.

Tip-off is at 7:15 p.m. ET at Assembly Hall. The winner advances in the updated March Madness bracket to play either Creighton or UC Santa Barbara. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Cavaliers as a seven-point favorite, while the over-under for total points scored is 130.5 in the latest Virginia vs. Ohio odds.

Virginia vs. Ohio spread: Virginia -7

Virginia vs. Ohio over-under: 130.5 points

Virginia vs. Ohio money line: Virginia -340; Ohio +270

UVA: The Cavaliers are 6-3 vs. teams in the NCAA field

OHIO: The Bobcats are 9-1 ATS in their last 10

Why Virginia can cover

Sam Hauser, a transfer from Marquette, enjoyed a stellar senior season with the Cavaliers, leading the team in scoring (15.8 points per game) and 3-point shooting (43.4 percent) while finishing second in rebounding (6.7) and field goal percentage (51.8). The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 21.0 points over his last four games, shooting over 50 percent from the floor in the final three. He's also converted 26 of 27 free throws over the past 10 games.

Virginia is masterful at controlling the tempo under coach Tony Bennett and plays at the slowest pace in Division I with an average of 60.8 possessions per game. That helped the Cavaliers to rank sixth nationally in scoring defense, holding opponents to an average of 60.6 points. Virginia also protects the ball, committing 9.4 turnovers per game, and shoots 81.6 percent at the free throw line to rank third nationally in both categories.

Why Ohio can cover

The Bobcats feature a balanced attack with five players averaging in double figures but the one to watch is junior point guard Jason Preston. He does it all for Ohio, averaging team highs in scoring (16.6 points), assists (7.2) and steals (1.5) while ranking second in rebounding (6.8). Preston also shot 53.0 percent overall and finished with a flourish, averaging 22.7 points to win MAC Tournament MVP honors.

Forward Dwight Wilson III is second in scoring (14.9 points) and No. 1 in rebounding (7.5) while shooting 66.5 percent overall. The 6-foot-8, 250-pounder scored in double figures in eight of his last nine contests, including a sizzling five-game stretch in which he hit 38 of 43 shots. Sophomore forward Ben Roderick, who shoots 40.7 percent from 3-point range, averaged 14.6 points over the last eight games.

