Virginia vs. Oregon odds: 2019 March Madness picks, Sweet 16 predictions from computer model on 11-5 run

The only double-digit seed left in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, the No. 12-seeded Oregon Ducks, clash with the top-seed Virginia Cavaliers in the Sweet 16. Thursday's tipoff from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville is scheduled for 9:59 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers (31-3) opened as 7.5-point favorites and now are laying 8.5 in the latest Oregon vs. Virginia odds, the largest spread of any 2019 NCAA Tournament game on Thursday. The over-under for total points scored is 119.5, the lowest in the Sweet 16. Though they've won and covered 10 straight games, the Ducks are just 5-6 straight-up and against the spread when dressing up as underdogs this season, but they'll be highly motivated with an Elite 8 ticket on the line. Before locking in any Virginia vs. Oregon picks of your own, see the 2019 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 predictions from SportsLine's Projection Model.

The model has factored in Virginia's season-long brilliance, part of a historic six-year run in which the Cavaliers have been a No. 1 seed four times and a No. 2 seed once. Virginia allows just 55 points per game, the best mark in the entire country, and has more offensive versatility than in past years when the Cavaliers relied on one or two scorers.

De'Andre Hunter (15.2 points per game), Kyle Guy (15.1) and Ty Jerome (13.0) give UVA a trio of dangerous scorers. And even though Guy shot 2-of-15 from the field versus Oklahoma in the second round, and the Cavs still won by 12. Virginia has covered 13 of its last 19 games against winning teams and is a robust 24-10 against the spread this season overall.

But just because the Cavaliers are efficient offensively and ruthless defensively doesn't mean they'll cover the Oregon vs. Virginia spread.

Oddsmakers have consistently underestimated the Ducks, who have covered six straight versus teams like UVA with .600-plus winning percentages. Junior point guard Payton Pritchard is averaging 18.5 points, 7.5 assists and 1.5 steals in the 2019 NCAA Tournament and keys an offense that's nailing 50 percent of its 3-pointers (20-of-40). Four Ducks scored in double-figures against UC Irvine, including reserve senior Ehab Amin, who drained all four of his three-point attempts.

During their 10-game win streak, the Ducks have usually covered with ease. In fact, over its last three, Oregon has covered by at least 14.5 points each time.

