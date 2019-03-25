Virginia vs. Oregon odds: 2019 March Madness picks, Sweet 16 predictions from model on 11-5 run

South Region No. 12 seed Oregon will try to continue its Cinderella run when it plays No. 1 Virginia in the 2019 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 on Thursday. It's a 9:59 p.m. ET tipoff from KFC Yum! Center in Louisville. The Ducks have won 10 straight, covering each time, and dismantled UC Irvine on Sunday. That came after Oregon's 72-54 thrashing of Wisconsin in the 2019 NCAA Tournament first round. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers trailed at halftime of their opener versus Gardner-Webb before a commanding second half changed their mojo. They ended up winning by 15, then dispatched Oklahoma by a dozen in methodical fashion on Sunday. Sportsbooks list the Cavaliers as 8.5-point favorites in the latest Virginia vs. Oregon odds, with the over-under for total points set at 118. Before you make any Virginia vs. Oregon picks or 2019 NCAA Tournament predictions for the Sweet 16, see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $4,000 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks and entered the postseason on a strong 11-5 run on all top-rated college basketball plays. It's also on fire in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, calling all but two of the Sweet 16 teams this year. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has set its sights on Oregon vs. Virginia. We can tell you the model is leaning toward the over, but it also has an against the spread pick that hits in more than 50 percent of simulations. That pick is available only at SportsLine.

The model has factored in Virginia's lockdown defense, which frustrated Oklahoma into a 4-of-18 skid to close the first half. The Cavaliers held the Sooners to 36.5 percent shooting overall, and Virginia (31-3) will continue to pound the ball inside versus Oregon. Against the Sooners, the Cavaliers held a 32-12 edge in points in the paint.

Virginia is an eye-popping 44-19-1 against-the-spread in its last 64 games overall, a sign of the program's stability under Tony Bennett. The brilliant coach started Mamadi Diakite over Jack Salt in the second round, and Diakite responded with 14 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and a steal. He could start again on Thursday.

But just because the Cavaliers are efficient offensively and ruthless defensively doesn't mean they'll cover the Oregon vs. Virginia spread.

Oddsmakers have consistently underestimated the Ducks, who have covered six straight versus teams like UVA with .600-plus winning percentages. Junior point guard Payton Pritchard is averaging 18.5 points, 7.5 assists and 1.5 steals in the 2019 NCAA Tournament and keys an offense that's nailing 50 percent of its 3-pointers (20-of-40). Four Ducks scored in double-figures against UC Irvine, including reserve senior Ehab Amin, who drained all four of his three-point attempts.

During their 10-game win streak, the Ducks have usually covered with ease. Over its last three, Oregon has covered by at least 14.5 points each time.

Who wins Oregon vs. Virginia? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Virginia vs. Oregon spread to back, all from an advanced computer model that's up over $4,000 on its top-rated college basketball picks the past two years, and find out.