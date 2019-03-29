Virginia vs. Oregon score, highlights: Cavaliers escape Ducks to make Elite Eight in 2019 NCAA Tournament
Follow along with coverage of the of the Cavaliers and the Ducks in the Sweet 16 on Thursday
LOUISVILLE, KY. -- No. 1 seed Virginia is advancing to its seventh Elite Eight appearance in program history and second under coach Tony Bennett after defeating No. 12 seed Oregon 53-49 in a defensive tussle on Thursday night in the Sweet 16.
The Cavaliers and their stout defense limited Oregon to their second-lowest scoring output on the season. The Ducks shot 37.8 percent from the floor and 36 percent from 3-point range, but got off 11 fewer shots (45 in total) than Virginia. By contrast, four of the six other teams in action on Thursday took 60 or more shots.
Ty Jerome was the star for UVA as he scored 13 points and added six assists, tied for a team high. Freshman Kihei Clark scored 12 and also had six assists, and he came up with big shots down the stretch as Virginia was closing in crunch time. Kyle Guy scored 10 points but didn't quite shake his slump, as he missed 11 of his 15 shots.
And with that, Oregon's magical and unlikely run is over. Louis King, an under-discussed star all month, scored 16 points to lead the Ducks, but they simply didn't have the firepower needed to overcome UVA's defense.
Virginia will face No. 3 seed Purdue in the Elite Eight on Saturday, guaranteeing that either Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett or Boilermakers coach Matt Painter will appear in their first-ever Final Four as a coach.
