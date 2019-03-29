Virginia vs. Oregon score: Live 2019 NCAA Tournament updates, Sweet 16 highlights, stream, TV info
Follow along with coverage of the of the Cavaliers and the Ducks in the Sweet 16 on Thursday
LOUISVILLE, KY. -- Virginia became the first-ever No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed last year when UMBC accomplished what had never done before.
Virginia has already put those demons behind it, and with two wins in March Madness -- over No. 16 seed Gardner-Webb and No. 9 seed Oklahoma -- they now eye a second Elite Eight appearance since 2016 as they take on No. 12 seed Oregon on Thursday night. The experience of heartbreak last season is being used as a learning experience.
The Ducks put together a solid three consecutive wins in the Pac-12 Tournament to earn the league's automatic bid, and now have a 10-game win streak dating back to late February on their side.
The Ducks are seeking their third Elite Eight appearance under Altman since 2016 as the only remaining double digit seed remaining in the NCAA Tournament field.
CBS Sports will be with you throughout the game from Louisville, Kentucky, with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.
Viewing information
- When: Thursday at 10:34 p.m. ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: TBS
- Live stream: March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free)
Virginia vs. Oregon live updates
