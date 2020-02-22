Virginia vs. Pittsburgh odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 22 predictions from proven model

The Virginia Cavaliers and the Pittsburgh Panthers are set to square off in an ACC matchup at noon ET Saturday at Petersen Events Center. Pitt is 15-12 overall and 11-5 at home, while the Cavaliers are 18-7 overall and 4-4 on the road. Virginia has won three in a row and six of its past seven games. Pittsburgh has lost three consecutive games and four of its past five. The Cavaliers are favored by three points in the latest Pittsburgh vs. Virginia odds, while the over-under is set at 107.5. Before entering any Virginia vs. Pitt picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Pittsburgh vs. Virginia spread: Pittsburgh +3

Pittsburgh vs. Virginia over-under: 107.5 points

Pittsburgh vs. Virginia money line: Pittsburgh 136, Virginia -162

What you need to know about Pittsburgh

The game between Pitt and the No. 8 Florida State Seminoles on Tuesday was not particularly close, with Pitt falling 82-67. Four players scored in double digits: Au'Diese Toney (15), Xavier Johnson (12), Terrell Brown (11), and Justin Champagnie (11). Pitt missed 18 of 22 3-point attempts and shot 37.5 percent from the floor. Pittsburgh is 0-21 on the road against AP Top 25 teams, a streak that dates back seven years.

What you need to know about Virginia

The Cavaliers didn't have too much trouble with the Boston College Eagles at home on Wednesday as they won 78-65. Virginia's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Braxton Key, who had 17 points in addition to six boards and four blocks, and Jay Huff, who had 14 points along with eight boards and three blocks. The 78 points scored by the Cavaliers were a season high. A 25-11 run gave Virginia a 70-50 lead with 5:21 to play.

