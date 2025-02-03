The Pittsburgh Panthers will look to continue their home dominance when they battle the Virginia Cavaliers in a key Atlantic Coast Conference matchup on Monday. Virginia is coming off a 75-74 loss to Virginia Tech on Saturday, while Pittsburgh fell 76-74 at Wake Forest that same day. The Cavaliers (10-12, 3-8 ACC), who are 15th in the conference, are 1-5 on the road this season. The Panthers (10-2, 5-5 ACC), who are eighth in the ACC, are 10-2 on their home court in 2024-25. Virginia junior forward Elijah Saunders (foot) is questionable.

Tipoff from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh is set for 7 p.m. ET. Pitt has won the last two meetings, including a 74-63 win at Virginia last February. Pittsburgh is a 12-point favorite in the latest Virginia vs. Pittsburgh odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 133. Before making any Pittsburgh vs. Virginia picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has set its sights on Virginia vs. Pittsburgh. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Pitt vs. UVA:

Virginia vs. Pittsburgh spread: Pittsburgh -12



Virginia vs. Pittsburgh over/under: 133 points

Virginia vs. Pittsburgh money line: Pittsburgh -909, Virginia +601

Why you should back Pittsburgh

The Panthers are led by sophomore Jaland Lowe. In 21 games, all starts, he is averaging 17.4 points, 5.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 35.7 minutes of action. He has one triple-double and two double-doubles on the year, including an 11-point, 10-rebound and 10-assist effort in a 93-48 win over VMI on Nov. 18. He scored 18 points and dished out 11 assists in a 110-78 win over Sam Houston on Dec. 21.

Also powering the Panthers is fifth-year senior Ishmael Leggett, who is in his second season with the program after three years at Rhode Island. In 20 starts, he is averaging 16.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals in 35 minutes. He is connecting on 47% of his field goals and 82.3% of his free throws. He is coming off a 16-point, seven-rebound and four-assist performance in the loss to Wake Forest on Saturday.

Why you should back Virginia

Junior guard Isaac McKneely has been red hot of late. He has scored 10 or more points in each of the last five games. In an 82-71 win at Miami on Wednesday, he poured in 26 points, while adding three assists, two rebounds and two steals. He had 21 points and two steals in a 74-56 win over Boston College on Jan. 21. In 22 games, all starts, he is averaging 13.3 points, 3.1 assists and three rebounds in 34.4 minutes of action.

Freshman forward Jacob Cofie has reached double-digit scoring in eight games, including two double-doubles. He scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 59-41 win over Bethune-Cookman on Dec. 12. In 22 games, including 12 starts, he is averaging 7.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and one steal in 21.6 minutes.

How to make Pitt vs. Virginia picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting 138 combined points.

