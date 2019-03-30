Virginia vs. Purdue in NCAA Tournament Elite Eight: Game prediction, start time, pick, odds, line, live stream

Virginia faces Purdue on Saturday in the South Regional final with a trip to the Final Four on the line.

No. 1 seed Virginia advanced to its second Elite Eight in four years after it beat No. 12 seed Oregon 53-49. Virginia had zero points off the bench and scoring came evenly from its starters. Ty Jerome led the team with 13 points, and Mamadi Diakite scored the least with seven points. Tony Bennett is looking to get to his first Final Four and bring the Cavs back there for the first time since 1984.

No. 3 seed Purdue won an overtime thriller against No. 2 seed Tennessee on Thursday. The Boilermakers had a 25-point in the second half before Tennessee stormed back, but Purdue was able to prevail 99-94. Carsen Edwards scored a game-high 29 points, but Ryan Cline stole the show late, hitting seven 3-pointers in the game. Purdue is averaging 13.3 3-pointers made per game in the tournament, the highest of all teams remaining, and hitting them at an incredibly impressive 44 percent.

Viewing information

When : Saturday, 8:49 p.m. ET

: Saturday, 8:49 p.m. ET Where : KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV : TBS

: TBS Live stream: March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free)

Predictions, picks

