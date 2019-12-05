Virginia vs. Purdue score: Boilermakers dominate reigning national champions in impressive beatdown

Virginia basketball's last loss came more than eight months ago, and when it did finally come Wednesday night, it was a bad one. The reigning national champions ranked No. 5 in this week's AP Top 25, fell 69-40 at unranked Purdue as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge -- the program's worst loss since Tony Bennett's second season coaching at the school.

Purdue pulled off the feat with brilliant shot-making and, on the other end of the court, limiting UVA to its worst shot-making effort of the season. Virginia went just 4-of-24 from beyond the arc and committed a season-high 16 turnovers. Meanwhile Purdue, in front of a raucous crowd at Mackey Arena, went 13-of-25 from the 3-point line and controlled the game from start to finish.

This one feels good.



First win EVER at Mackey Arena against a non-conference top-5 team.
#Purdue 69

#Purdue 69
Virginia 40

If Purdue wasn't motivated enough by a top-five opponent coming to its place with an unblemished record, a huge revenge factor seems to have done the trick. Virginia defeated Purdue in the 2019 Elite Eight thanks to some last-second heroics in regulation that forced overtime and resulted in a Cavaliers win, which later resulted in the Cavaliers' first-ever national title in men's hoops. On this night, there was no overtime necessary as Purdue led for more than 38 minutes of game time, strutting its way to the best win of the season.

It's the first loss for Virginia since last season's ACC Tournament against Florida State, which came just before it reeled off six consecutive NCAA Tournament wins and cut down nets in Minneapolis. Ironically, last week, Purdue lost to Florida State in an overtime affair before scorching the nets at home en route to one of the program's best all-around regular season victories.