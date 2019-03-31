Virginia vs. Purdue score, highlights: Cavaliers use buzzer beater to extend game, beat Boilermakers in OT

No. 1 seed Virginia is dancing its way into the Final Four for the first time since 1984 after defeating No. 3 seed Purdue 80-75 in overtime on Saturday night.

And how's this for a redemption story: Virginia's inclusion into the final grouping comes a year removed from its stunning, heartbreaking and embarrassing first-round exit to UMBC when it became the first No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament history to fall to a No. 16 seed.

"We made bad history last year," Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy said, who after a sluggish start exploded for a tournament-high 25 points. "We're making great history this year."

Guy had four points going into halftime and rolled his ankle just before the first half came to a close. But in a wizard-like turnaround, Guy shook loose of the slump that has followed him since the start of the tournament. He opened the second half by making four consecutive 3-pointers and scored 19 of his 25 in the second half, with the remaining two coming via clutch free throws to seal the game late.

It was almost all for not, however. Purdue took three-point lead in the final moments before fouling intentionally to avoid a 3-point shot from Virginia. After Ty Jerome made the first, he intentionally missed the second and the ball was tipped over the half-court line. Kihei Clark secured it and found Mamadi Diakite, who buried a mid-range jumper as time expired to send the game to overtime.

MARCH MADNESS IS THE GREATEST THING IN THE WORLD pic.twitter.com/TUQchKqswO — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 31, 2019

The star of this game, however, was on the losing end of things. Purdue's Carsen Edwards nearly willed his team to a win with a March moment not soon to be forgotten. He scored 42 points, tied for a career-high he set earlier this week, and came up one 3-pointer shy of an NCAA Tournament record (10 of 19). Six of his triples came in the final 14 minutes of the second half.

Virginia will face the winner of Sunday afternoon's matchup No. 2 seed Kentucky and No. 5 seed Auburn.

CBS Sports was with you for complete coverage of Saturday night's game from Louisville, Kentucky, with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.

Virginia vs. Purdue commentary

Thanks for stopping by.