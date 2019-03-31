Virginia vs. Purdue score: Live 2019 NCAA Tournament updates, Elite Eight highlights, stream, TV info
Follow along with coverage of the Cavaliers and Boilermakers in the Elite Eight on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- No matter the outcome Saturday night when No. 1 seed Virginia takes on no. 3 seed Purdue in the South Regional final, we're guaranteed for a first.
Either UVA coach Tony Bennett, one of the top coaches in the profession who is sometimes criticized for the style of play his team's deploy, will make the Final Four for the first time, or Purdue coach Matt Painter, who has been to five Sweet 16s but only one (2019) Elite Eight and no Final Fours, will reserve he and his team a spot in Minneapolis.
Purdue could be gassed by now. After rolling in the first two rounds over Old Dominion and Villanova, the Boilermakers had to take Tennessee out in overtime on Thursday, nearly blowing an 18 point lead before closing it down. Virginia, on the other hand, is coming off a 53-49 knock down, drag out fight against Oregon. It is seeking to tack on another win in the program's winningest season of all time, and only a year removed from a first round upset to No. 16 seed UMBC.
CBS Sports will be with you for complete coverage of Saturday night's game from Louisville, Kentucky, with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday at 8:49 p.m. ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: TBS
- Live stream: March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free)
Virginia vs. Purdue live updates
Thanks for stopping by.
-
