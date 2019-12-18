Virginia vs. Stony Brook live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Stony Brook @ No. 9 Virginia

Current Records: Stony Brook 7-5; Virginia 8-1

What to Know

The #9 Virginia Cavaliers will stay at home another game and welcome the Stony Brook Seawolves at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at John Paul Jones Arena. Virginia comes in off of five low-scoring performances in a row, a trend the team is obviously eager to reverse.

The Cavaliers were able to grind out a solid win over the North Carolina Tar Heels last week, winning 56-47. F Mamadi Diakite (12 points), G Tomas Woldetensae (11 points), and C Francisco Caffaro (10 points) were the top scorers for the Cavaliers.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Stony Brook as they fell 82-78 to the Providence Friars on Saturday. One thing holding the Seawolves back was the mediocre play of G Makale Foreman, who did not have his best game; he finished with ten points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

The Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 16.5-point margin of victory. They have become house darlings this year, often claiming the victory while leaving bettors who were also counting on them to beat the spread out in the cold.

Virginia's victory lifted them to 8-1 while Stony Brook's defeat dropped them down to 7-5. We'll see if the Cavaliers can repeat their recent success or if the Seawolves bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Seawolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 106

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.