Virginia vs. Syracuse live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Virginia vs. Syracuse basketball game
Who's Playing
Syracuse @ Virginia
Current Records: Syracuse 8-7; Virginia 11-3
What to Know
The Syracuse Orange have enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the #18 Virginia Cavaliers at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 82 points combined.
'Cuse was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 67-63 to the Virginia Tech Hokies. G Buddy Boeheim wasn't much of a difference maker for the Orange and played for 40 minutes with.
Meanwhile, Virginia came up short against the Boston College Eagles on Tuesday, falling 60-53. G Braxton Key put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 16 points along with eight rebounds.
'Cuse isn't expected to pull this one out (the Cavaliers are favored by 8), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. 'Cuse has failed bettors playing the spread in their past six games, so buyers beware.
The losses put 'Cuse at 8-7 and Virginia at 11-3. The Orange are 3-3 after losses this season, the Cavaliers 2-0.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Cavaliers are a big 8-point favorite against the Orange, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 115
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Virginia have won five out of their last seven games against Syracuse.
- Nov 06, 2019 - Virginia 48 vs. Syracuse 34
- Mar 04, 2019 - Virginia 79 vs. Syracuse 53
- Feb 03, 2018 - Virginia 59 vs. Syracuse 44
- Jan 09, 2018 - Virginia 68 vs. Syracuse 61
- Feb 04, 2017 - Syracuse 66 vs. Virginia 62
- Mar 27, 2016 - Syracuse 68 vs. Virginia 62
- Jan 24, 2016 - Virginia 73 vs. Syracuse 65
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Severe weather moves tip for games
Severe weather expected in the state of Alabama has moved around tip times for several games
-
Baylor at Kansas: Predictions, preview
Your viewing guide for the Jayhawks vs. the Bears in the biggest game of the weekend in college...
-
College basketball picks for Saturday
Expert picks for Saturday's biggest games including the Buckeyes vs. the Hoosiers
-
Top Picks: 'Home Dog Friday'
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Bracketology: Virginia falls out
The Cavaliers and Badgers aren't in the bracket and Indiana could get some home cooking
-
Top 25 And 1: Oregon edges Arizona in OT
Dana Altman's Ducks now have five Quadrant 1 victories
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic