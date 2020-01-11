Virginia vs. Syracuse live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

How to watch Virginia vs. Syracuse basketball game

Who's Playing

Syracuse @ Virginia

Current Records: Syracuse 8-7; Virginia 11-3

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange have enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the #18 Virginia Cavaliers at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 82 points combined.

'Cuse was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 67-63 to the Virginia Tech Hokies. G Buddy Boeheim wasn't much of a difference maker for the Orange and played for 40 minutes with.

Meanwhile, Virginia came up short against the Boston College Eagles on Tuesday, falling 60-53. G Braxton Key put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 16 points along with eight rebounds.

'Cuse isn't expected to pull this one out (the Cavaliers are favored by 8), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. 'Cuse has failed bettors playing the spread in their past six games, so buyers beware.

The losses put 'Cuse at 8-7 and Virginia at 11-3. The Orange are 3-3 after losses this season, the Cavaliers 2-0.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
  • Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a big 8-point favorite against the Orange, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 115

Series History

Virginia have won five out of their last seven games against Syracuse.

  • Nov 06, 2019 - Virginia 48 vs. Syracuse 34
  • Mar 04, 2019 - Virginia 79 vs. Syracuse 53
  • Feb 03, 2018 - Virginia 59 vs. Syracuse 44
  • Jan 09, 2018 - Virginia 68 vs. Syracuse 61
  • Feb 04, 2017 - Syracuse 66 vs. Virginia 62
  • Mar 27, 2016 - Syracuse 68 vs. Virginia 62
  • Jan 24, 2016 - Virginia 73 vs. Syracuse 65
