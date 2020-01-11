Virginia vs. Syracuse live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Syracuse @ Virginia

Current Records: Syracuse 8-7; Virginia 11-3

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange have enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the #18 Virginia Cavaliers at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 82 points combined.

'Cuse was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 67-63 to the Virginia Tech Hokies. G Buddy Boeheim wasn't much of a difference maker for the Orange and played for 40 minutes with.

Meanwhile, Virginia came up short against the Boston College Eagles on Tuesday, falling 60-53. G Braxton Key put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 16 points along with eight rebounds.

'Cuse isn't expected to pull this one out (the Cavaliers are favored by 8), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. 'Cuse has failed bettors playing the spread in their past six games, so buyers beware.

The losses put 'Cuse at 8-7 and Virginia at 11-3. The Orange are 3-3 after losses this season, the Cavaliers 2-0.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a big 8-point favorite against the Orange, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 115

Series History

Virginia have won five out of their last seven games against Syracuse.