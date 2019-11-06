Virginia vs. Syracuse odds, line: 2019 college basketball picks, Nov. 6 predictions from advanced model
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Wednesday's Syracuse vs. Virginia game 10,000 times.
The No. 11 Virginia Cavaliers will look to continue their dominance of the Syracuse Orange when they tip off their regular season at the Carrier Dome on Wednesday. The Cavaliers, who own a three-game winning streak in the series, have a 7-5 all-time record against Syracuse, while the Orange, who are opening their season with a conference opponent for the first time, have had 49 straight winning seasons. The game is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET. Virginia is 3-2 against the Orange at the Carrier Dome, including a 79-53 win in their last meeting at Syracuse on March 4. The Cavaliers are three-point favorites in the latest Virginia vs. Syracuse odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 122.5, down sharply after opening at 127. You'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model's college basketball predictions are saying about the game before entering any Syracuse vs. Virginia picks of your own.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, crushed its top-rated against the spread picks last season, going 211-176 while returning $1,740 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed its college basketball picks has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has dialed in on Virginia vs. Syracuse. We can tell you it's leaning over, but it's also generated an extremely strong against the spread pick that hits in over 70 percent of simulations. That one is available exclusively at SportsLine.
The model knows the Cavaliers are mentored by 11th-year coach Tony Bennett, who has compiled a 254-89 mark at Virginia, leading the Cavaliers to six straight NCAA Tournament appearances and a share of their ninth ACC regular-season title in 2018-19. Last season, the Cavaliers advanced to their third NCAA Final Four, seventh Elite Eight and 10th Sweet 16. The Cavaliers beat Texas Tech in the title game.
Among Virginia's top returners are senior guard Braxton Key, the team's top rebounder (5.3 per game) a year ago, and junior forward Jay Huff, who averaged 4.4 points and 2.1 boards. Defensively, Virginia has tightened the screws on the Orange over their last eight meetings, holding Syracuse to 68 or fewer points in each game. The Cavaliers are also 46-21-1 against the spread in their last 68 games overall.
But just because the Cavaliers are the defending national champions does not guarantee they will cover the Syracuse vs. Virginia spread on Wednesday.
That's because the Orange have a history of success as well, winning 10 conference championships and eight conference tournament titles. They have made 40 NCAA Tournament appearances and won the 2003 national championship under coach Jim Boeheim, who is in his 43rd season.
Syracuse has played well in its two exhibitions, a 90-71 win over Division II Daemen and a 77-58 triumph over Canadian powerhouse Carleton. Redshirt junior forward Elijah Hughes has started his season fast, averaging 19.5 points and six rebounds in the two exhibition games.
So who wins Syracuse vs. Virginia? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Virginia vs. Syracuse spread to jump on Wednesday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $1,700 on its college basketball picks last season.
-
