Virginia vs. Syracuse odds, line: 2019 college basketball picks, Nov. 6 predictions from top model

The No. 11 Virginia Cavaliers meet the Syracuse Orange in an ACC college basketball opener on Wednesday. The defending national champion Cavaliers, who finished 35-3 overall a season ago, were 10-1 on the road. The Orange, who tied for sixth with Louisville in the conference, were 13-6 at home last season. Tip-off from the Carrier Dome is set for 9 p.m. ET. Virginia is the first defending champ to start the next season with a true road game since UCLA opened at Purdue in 1967-68. The Cavaliers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Virginia vs. Syracuse odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 125.5. Before making any Syracuse vs. Virginia picks of your own, see the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, crushed its top-rated against the spread picks last season, going 211-176 while returning $1,740 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed its college basketball picks has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Virginia vs. Syracuse. We can tell you it's leaning over, but it's also generated an extremely strong against the spread pick that hits in over 70 percent of simulations. That one is available exclusively at SportsLine.

The model knows the Cavaliers have been nearly automatic in season-openers, going 20-1 in their last 21 season-opening games, including a 73-42 triumph over Towson last year. Virginia has a six-game winning streak in openers and is 9-1 in openers under coach Tony Bennett. The Cavaliers are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games against ACC opponents.

Virginia returns two starters from last year's title team, including senior forward Mamadi Diakite and sophomore guard Kihei Clark. Diakite started 22 games and is the Cavaliers' top returning scorer at 7.4 points per game. He averaged 10.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.7 blocked shots in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Clark also started 22 games and averaged 4.5 points and 2.6 assists as a freshman.

But just because the Cavaliers are the defending national champions does not guarantee they will cover the Syracuse vs. Virginia spread on Wednesday.

That's because the Orange have a history of success as well, winning 10 conference championships and eight conference tournament titles. They have made 40 NCAA Tournament appearances and won the 2003 national championship under coach Jim Boeheim, who is in his 43rd season.

Syracuse has played well in its two exhibitions, a 90-71 win over Division II Daemen and a 77-58 triumph over Canadian powerhouse Carleton. Redshirt junior forward Elijah Hughes has started his season fast, averaging 19.5 points and six rebounds in the two exhibition games.

So who wins Syracuse vs. Virginia? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Virginia vs. Syracuse spread to jump on Wednesday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $1,700 on its college basketball picks last season.