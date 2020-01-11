Virginia vs. Syracuse odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 11 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Syracuse and Virginia.
The No. 18 Virginia Cavaliers will take on the Syracuse Orange at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday in ACC action at John Paul Jones Arena. Virginia is 11-3 overall and 8-1 at home, while Syracuse is 8-7 overall and 1-1 on the road. These teams met in the season opener on Nov. 6, and had one of the lowest-scoring games of the season as UVA won 48-34. This time around, the Cavaliers are favored by eight points in the Virginia vs. Syracuse odds, while the over-under is set at 115. Before entering any Syracuse vs. Virginia picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Virginia vs. Syracuse 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The Cavaliers came up short against Boston College on Tuesday, falling 60-53 for their third loss of the season and their second setback in the last four games. Tony Bennett's squad is elite on the defensive end as usual, ranking No. 1 in the nation in points given up (47.6).
They've really struggled on the other end, however, scoring just 55.7 points per outing. Some of that can be explained by Virginia's slower pace of play, but the Cavaliers are hitting just 40.7 percent of their shots from the field and 27.4 percent from beyond the arc. They're also averaging just 34.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 286th nationally.
Syracuse, meanwhile, is off to a 1-3 start in ACC play and comes into this matchup off consecutive losses to to Notre Dame and Virginia Tech. The Orange are led in scoring by forward Elijah Hughes (19.6 ppg) and guard Buddy Boeheim, the son of coach Jim Boeheim, who averages 15.3 points.
Both sides have been poor against the spread this season with Syracuse coming into this matchup 4-11 against the number, while Virginia is 4-10.
So who wins Virginia vs. Syracuse? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
-
