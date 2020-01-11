Virginia vs. Syracuse odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 11 predictions from proven model

The No. 18 Virginia Cavaliers will take on the Syracuse Orange at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday in ACC action at John Paul Jones Arena. Virginia is 11-3 overall and 8-1 at home, while Syracuse is 8-7 overall and 1-1 on the road. These teams met in the season opener on Nov. 6, and had one of the lowest-scoring games of the season as UVA won 48-34. This time around, the Cavaliers are favored by eight points in the Virginia vs. Syracuse odds, while the over-under is set at 115. Before entering any Syracuse vs. Virginia picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The Cavaliers came up short against Boston College on Tuesday, falling 60-53 for their third loss of the season and their second setback in the last four games. Tony Bennett's squad is elite on the defensive end as usual, ranking No. 1 in the nation in points given up (47.6).

They've really struggled on the other end, however, scoring just 55.7 points per outing. Some of that can be explained by Virginia's slower pace of play, but the Cavaliers are hitting just 40.7 percent of their shots from the field and 27.4 percent from beyond the arc. They're also averaging just 34.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 286th nationally.

Syracuse, meanwhile, is off to a 1-3 start in ACC play and comes into this matchup off consecutive losses to to Notre Dame and Virginia Tech. The Orange are led in scoring by forward Elijah Hughes (19.6 ppg) and guard Buddy Boeheim, the son of coach Jim Boeheim, who averages 15.3 points.

Both sides have been poor against the spread this season with Syracuse coming into this matchup 4-11 against the number, while Virginia is 4-10.

