The top-seeded Virginia Cavaliers will look to advance to the 2021 ACC Tournament semifinals when they take on the eighth-seeded Syracuse Orange on Thursday. The Cavaliers (17-6), who won the ACC regular-season title with a 13-4 record, are looking to win their third ACC Tournament Championship since 2014. Virginia also won the title in 2018. The Orange (16-8) finished with a 9-7 mark in the ACC and defeated North Carolina State 89-68 in Wednesday's first round. Virginia defeated Syracuse 81-58 on Jan. 25 at Charlottesville, Va.

Tip-off from Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., is set for noon ET. Virginia leads the all-time series 9-6, including an 8-2 mark in ACC action. The Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Syracuse vs. Virginia odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 133. Before making any Virginia vs. Syracuse picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Syracuse vs. Virginia spread: Virginia -5.5

Syracuse vs. Virginia over-under: 133 points

Syracuse vs. Virginia money line: Syracuse +205, Virginia -250

SYR: Are 4-5 all-time in the ACC Tournament

VIR: Leads the nation with the least amount of turnovers per game at 9.3

Why Virginia can cover



Senior forward Sam Hauser scored 24 points as the Cavaliers defeated Louisville 68-58 on Saturday to secure their 10th regular-season ACC championship. Hauser leads the team in scoring (15.8 points) and 3-pointers (59) and is second in rebounding (6.8). He is shooting 51.7 percent from the field, 44.4 percent from 3-point range and 87.5 percent from the foul line. Hauser has scored 20 or more points in five games and has 1,646 career points, all but 364 coming as a member of the Marquette Golden Eagles before transferring.

Also powering Virginia is senior forward Jay Huff, who is averaging 13.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 0.9 assists per game. He is connecting on 59.2 percent of his field goals, including 40.6 percent from 3-point range, and 83.7 percent of his foul shots.

Why Syracuse can cover

The Orange are led by junior guard Buddy Boeheim, who surpassed 1,000 career points on March 1. Boeheim poured in a game-high 27 points in Wednesday's first-round victory, one of five Syracuse players to score in double figures. He is averaging 16.5 points, 2.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game, and is an 85.3 percent foul shooter. Boeheim has scored 20 or more points in four of the last six games and eight times on the season. In all, he has reached double figures 16 times.

Junior forward Alan Griffin, who scored 12 points on Wednesday, is a versatile player for the Orange and is averaging 15.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He is also nearly automatic at the free throw line, hitting on 88.7 percent of his foul shots. He has reached double-figure scoring in 19 games, including five double-doubles. Against Clemson on March 3, Griffin scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

