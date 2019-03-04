Virginia vs. Syracuse odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 107-79 roll

The second-ranked Virginia Cavaliers are looking for their second consecutive ACC regular-season championship and fourth in six years, but will in all likelihood need to win their final two games, including Monday's contest at Syracuse. The Cavaliers (26-2, 14-2) are perfect this season against everyone except Duke, while the Orange (19-10, 10-6) are eyeing a strong finish to make a case for an NCAA Tournament bid. Tipoff from the Carrier Dome is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers, tied for the ACC lead with North Carolina, have won five in a row on the road. The Cavaliers are favored by seven in the latest Virginia vs. Syracuse odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 123. Before making any Virginia vs. Syracuse picks of your own, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned nearly $4,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered Week 17 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a blistering 107-79 run against the spread. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Virginia vs. Syracuse. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it has locked in a strong against-the-spread pick that cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows Virginia is 9-1 on the road and has won six in a row overall since losing to Duke at home Feb. 9. The Cavaliers are third in the nation in scoring differential (plus-17.7) and fifth in 3-point percentage (40). They are ranked 32nd in field goal percentage (47.9) and have won 20 or more games for the eighth consecutive season.

The Cavaliers are led by junior guard De'Andre Hunter (15.2 ppg), who has surpassed his average in four of the past six games, Junior guard Kyle Guy (15.1 ppg) has also been hot, surpassing his average in five of seven.

But just because the Cavaliers have been dominant this season doesn't guarantee they'll cover the Virginia vs. Syracuse spread Monday.

The model also knows Syracuse is 13-5 at home and has won five of its past nine games and eight of 13. The Orange have won seven of their past 10 on their home floor. They're sixth in the ACC, but sit just one game behind Virginia Tech and Florida State for fourth.

Junior guard Tyus Battle (17.7 ppg) has led Syracuse's offense, surpassing his average in five of nine games, including 29 at North Carolina and 31 at Boston College. Junior forward Elijah Hughes (13.9 ppg) has surpassed his average in three of four, while sophomore forward Oshae Brissett (12.8 ppg) has been effective, including an 18-point performance at Pittsburgh.

So who wins Virginia vs. Syracuse? And which side of the spread can you bank on in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Syracuse vs. Virginia spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,200 on its college basketball picks the past two years, and find out.