Virginia vs. Syracuse score: No. 2 Cavaliers tear through vaunted Orange zone defense with 3-point barrage
Virginia got hot from 3 and poked holes in every facet of Syracuse's zone defense
Syracuse's vaunted zone defense has keyed a number of NCAA Tournament runs under Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim. It has victimized some very good teams and made great teams squirm. It forces opponents to shoot themselves out of games and can serve as a great equalizer. But it works best if teams struggle to make shots from the perimeter.
No. 2 Virginia is decidedly not one of those teams.
On Monday, Virginia turned Syracuse's zone D into swiss cheese, making an incredulous 18 of 25 from the 3-point line en route to a 79-53 blowout win. Virginia is one of the few that has not only beat the zone with ease, but obliterated it. It got so hot, it was almost laughable how successful it was; contested 3s finding nothing but the bottom of the net, NBA-range jumpers dropping like flies.
Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome were the chief carvers of the defense on the night. The dynamic duo scored 25 and 16, respectively, combining for a 13-of-16 mark from the arc. Deandre Hunter made five of his seven attempts from 3, too, adding 21 points as Virginia flung its way from distance to victory.
"It was a great feeling," said Jerome on the ESPN broadcast after the game. "When the backcourt is on fire like that, there's no reason to not keep shooting."
Beating the zone is easy when you have two elite shot-makers in Jerome and Guy -- and a lot of Virginia beating the zone consisted of Guy and Jerome making incredible shots. Guy set the tone early in the game by knocking down his first attempt, scooting to the corner off an inbounds play on the baseline. Guy found just enough space between the baseline defender and perimeter defender to get off a smooth 3 in the corner.
Both Guy and Jerome did a lot of scooting around the court to get open. Syracuse's zone was slow on its rotations often, and the two masterfully snuck to open spots. This is not new. Many teams scoot. What the duo did that most backcourts cannot, however, is hit 3s at an elite rate. Jerome stepped into 30-footers and buried them with confidence -- NBA talent level stuff. Guy was pulling up with or without defenders in his face, burying them with confidence. And Hunter was often left open often, thanks to Virginia's extra-pass offense. All three were in a zone.
Extra passing is how they teach you to beat the zone, after all, and there was plenty of it, best illustrated by Virginia's 21 assists on 28 made field goals.
Virginia this season is only taking, on average, just 20.1 3s per game. So taking 25 isn't out of the ordinary. But making 72 percent is an absurd, unlikely-to-be-replicated number from another planet. Unfortunately for Syracuse, that planet was the Carrier Dome in New York on Monday.
