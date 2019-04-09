Virginia vs. Texas Tech score: Live NCAA championship game updates, 2019 NCAA Tournament highlights, stream, TV info

MINNEAPOLIS -- By the end of the night we'll be cutting nets and singing "One Shining Moment," but first we need to decide the national champion when No. 1 seed Virginia plays No. 3 seed Texas Tech in the finals of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

Minneapolis has one more night on the sport's biggest stage, welcoming back Saturday night's victors after Virginia shot its way past Auburn in the final seconds and Texas Tech beat Michigan State by bringing the fight to the Spartans early and beating them down with their nation's-best defense.

The fact that both of these teams rank in the top-five nationally in defensive efficiency makes this year's title game an instant classic for those who swear that "defense wins championships."

No matter who wins, the champion will be making history for its program with a first-ever NCAA Tournament title. The same is true for the head coaches, both Chris Beard in fourth year as a Division I coach and Tony Bennett here in his 10th year as Virginia's coach with four ACC regular-season titles to his name.

