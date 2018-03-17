Virginia vs. UMBC: Live updates from NCAA Tournament 2018, score, online stream, TV info
Here's how to watch the first-round matchup between the Cavaliers and the Retrievers
Virginia earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament to the surprise of no one, and the Cavaliers will begin their march toward the title game with No. 16 UMBC in the South Region. Below you'll find information on how you can watch or stream the first round contest.
Click here to follow updates in our LIVE bracket and scroll down for the live blog
About No. 1 Virginia
It's hard to find many teams that everyone can agree on in 2018, but Virginia being really freaking good is a consensus opinion. Arguably less was expected of this particular Tony Bennett team heading into the season and yet it could be the one that leads him to his first Final Four appearance. Guard play is always a key to generating offense in these tight tournament situations, and in that sense Virginia will always have an advantage with the steady hand of senior Devon Hall at point guard.
About No. 16 UMBC
UMBC is a surprise entry into the NCAA Tournament field, after knocking off perennial tournament darling Vermont in the America East Tournament final on a stunning buzzer-beater from senior Jairus Lyles. Will UMBC become the first 16-seed to upset a No. 1? Probably not. But that doesn't make their story any less incredible.
Viewing Information
- Location: Charlotte, N.C.
- Date: Friday, March 16
- Time: Approx. 9:20 p.m. ET
- TV: TNT
- Stream: NCAA March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Live updates from Day Two of the NCAA Tournament
Embrace the madness!
