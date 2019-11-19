Virginia vs. Vermont: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Virginia vs. Vermont basketball game
Who's Playing
Virginia (home) vs. Vermont (away)
Current Records: Virginia 3-0; Vermont 4-0
What to Know
The Vermont Catamounts are on the road again on Tuesday and play against the Virginia Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET at John Paul Jones Arena. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Vermont skips in on four wins and Virginia on three.
Vermont escaped with a win on Saturday against the St. John's Red Storm by the margin of a single basket on Saturday, 70-68.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 22 turnovers, Virginia took down the Columbia Lions 60-42. Virginia's F Jay Huff was one of the most active players for the squad as he had 13 points in addition to six rebounds and five blocks.
The Catamounts are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped Vermont to 4-0 and Virginia to 3-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Catamounts and the Cavaliers clash.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Cavaliers are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Catamounts.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 114
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
