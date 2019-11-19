Virginia vs. Vermont odds, line, spread: 2019 college basketball picks, Nov. 19 predictions from top model

Teams looking to stay perfect on the young season clash when the Vermont Catamounts take on the No. 7 Virginia Cavaliers in Charlottesville. The Catamounts (4-0), who are coming off a 70-68 win at St. John's on Saturday, are 3-0 on the road this season, while the Cavaliers (3-0), who defeated Columbia 60-42 on Saturday, are 2-0 on their home court. Tuesday's tip-off from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET. Virginia leads the all-time series 1-0, posting a 90-72 win in 2007 at Charlottesville.

Virginia vs. Vermont spread: Virginia -14.5

Virginia vs. Vermont over-under: 114 points

Virginia vs. Vermont money line: Vermont +540, Virginia -1730

Vermont is averaging 39.8 rebounds per game

Virginia has a 19-game non-conference home winning streak

The model knows the Cavaliers, the defending national champions, are No. 1 in a number of statistical categories, including scoring defense (36.7 points per game) and defensive field goal percentage (25). They are third in fouls committed (26), ninth in rebounds per game (46.3), 12th in defensive rebounds (33.3), 14th in rebound margin (13.0) and 20th in three-point field goal percentage (23.5).

Senior forward Mamadi Diakite is off to a strong start and leads the Cavaliers in scoring at 14.7 points and is second in rebounding at 9.0. In a 65-34 win over James Madison, Diakite poured in a game-high 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. He is more than doubling his output from a year ago in those categories.

But just because the Cavaliers have yet to miss a beat following last year's title does not guarantee they will cover the Virginia vs. Vermont spread on Tuesday.

That's because Vermont also knows success, having achieved a winning record in 13 straight seasons and 17 of its last 18. Vermont has had 16 seasons since 2001-02 with 20 or more victories. Ninth-year coach John Becker has compiled a 196-84 record with the Catamounts, who have made three NCAA Tournament appearances under Becker, including last year. Vermont is 5-1 against the spread in its last six games following a straight-up win.

The Catamounts are led by senior forward Anthony Lamb, who is averaging 18.3 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. He has scored 20-plus points in two games, including 23 in the win over St. John's, and also grabbed 13 rebounds. Against Boston University, Lamb grabbed 16 rebounds, including 12 on the defensive end.

