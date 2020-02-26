Virginia vs. Virginia Tech odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 26 predictions from proven model

The Virginia Cavaliers and the Virginia Tech Hokies are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at the Cassell Coliseum. Virginia Tech is 15-12 overall and 11-5 at home, while the Cavaliers are 19-7 overall and 5-4 on the road. Virginia has won four consecutive games and seven of its past eight. Virginia Tech, meanwhile, has lost seven of its last eight games. The Cavaliers are favored by 2.5-points in the latest Virginia Tech vs. Virginia odds, while the over-under is set at 113.5. Before entering any Virginia vs. Virginia Tech picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia spread: Virginia -2.5

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia over-under: 113.5 points

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia money line: Virginia Tech +125, Virginia -146

What you need to know about Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech took a crushing 88-64 loss to the No. 6 Duke Blue Devils this past Saturday. Isaiah Wilkins had 11 points and five assists along with six boards. Duke went on a 19-4 run on the way to a 51-25 lead at halftime. Tyrece Radford had 16 points for Virginia Tech. Landers Nolley II was held to just three points. He entered the game as the team's leading scorer at 17.3 points per game.

What you need to know about Virginia

Virginia narrowly escaped with a victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers in its last outing, winning 59-56. Four players scored in double digits: Kihei Clark (17), Mamadi Diakite (10), Braxton Key (10), and Tomas Woldetensae (10). Diakite also had 10 rebounds. The Cavaliers won their fourth straight game in league play for the first time this season.

In addition, Virginia has dominated this rivalry of late. In fact, Virginia is 13-3 in its last 16 games against Virginia Tech. Plus, Virginia demolished Virginia Tech 65-39 the last time the two teams met in January.

