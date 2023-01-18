The Virginia Tech Hokies and the No. 10 Virginia Cavaliers will face off in an ACC clash at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers are 13-3 overall and 8-1 at home, while Virginia Tech is 11-6 overall and 0-3 on the road. The state's biggest rivalry has historically skewed in the Cavaliers' favor, with Virginia holding a 96-58 advantage in the all-time series.

However, the Hokies have won and covered two of the last three head-to-head matchups. The Cavaliers are favored by 5 points in the latest Virginia vs. Virginia Tech odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 127. Before entering any Virginia Tech vs. Virginia picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech spread: Virginia -5

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech over/under: 127 points

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech money line: Virginia -250, Virginia Tech +205

What you need to know about Virginia

Virginia was able to grind out a solid win over the Florida State Seminoles this past Saturday, winning 67-58. Virginia's guard Armaan Franklin was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 20 points along with seven boards. The former Indiana transfer is now in his second season playing for Tony Bennett and he's averaging a team-leading 11.9 points per game while shooting 40.2% from the 3-point line.

It's a typically stingy defensive unit for Bennett, as the Cavaliers allow just 59.4 points per game (11th nationally) with opponents shooting just 40.3% from the floor on average. Meanwhile, Virginia has shot the ball extremely well beyond the arc in its last five games, hitting 43.6% of its 3-point attempts during that span.

What you need to know about Virginia Tech

The Hokies came up short against the Syracuse Orange last Wednesday, falling 82-72. The losing side was boosted by forward Grant Basile, who dropped a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds. The Wright State transfer is averaging 13.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Leading scorer Sean Pedulla struggled with 10 points on 3-of-15 shooting during the loss while playing all 40 minutes. Pedulla is averaging 16.8 points, 4.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game. Justyn Mutts did manage a solid performance, however, producing 21 points, nine assists and four rebounds.

