Virginia vs. Virginia Tech odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from proven model on 16-8 run

Fourth-ranked Virginia begins a difficult two-game road stretch when it visits Virginia Tech on Monday. The Cavaliers (22-2, 10-2) trail first-place Duke by one game in the Atlantic Coast Conference and face the ninth-ranked Hokies (20-5, 9-4), who are tied for fourth in the league. Virginia had little trouble in downing Virginia Tech in January, but the teams have split their past four meetings. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Cassell Coliseum. The Cavaliers are favored by four points in the latest Virginia vs. Virginia Tech odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 121.5.

The Cavaliers have played well on the road, winning seven of eight, and have fared well against Virginia Tech, going 13-4 against the Hokies since the 2010-11 season. Virginia is 6-2 in its past eight games against Tech. Under coach Tony Bennett, the Cavaliers are nearly a lock to earn their seventh NCAA Tournament appearance in the past 10 years.

Virginia enters the game as the top-ranked scoring defense in the country, allowing 54.1 points, and is third in scoring margin at plus-18.2. The Cavaliers are led by junior guard Kyle Guy (15.1 ppg), who has been hot of late, scoring 22 points in Saturday's win over Notre Dame. He has scored over his average in three straight games.

But just because Virginia has played well on the road does not guarantee the Cavaliers will win over even cover against the Hokies.

Virginia Tech is 12-1 on its home floor with the only loss coming Feb. 4 versus Louisville. The Hokies are seventh in the nation in scoring defense, allowing 60.7 ppg, and are 11th in scoring margin at plus-14.6. Virginia Tech has won four of six.

The Hokies are led by sophomore guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (16.9 ppg), who scored 19 points in the January meeting. He has equaled or surpassed his average in six of the past 10 games. Senior guard Ty Outlaw (8.5 ppg) has been Virginia Tech's catalyst the past two weeks, averaging 12.3 ppg in the past four games, including 20 points against Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

