The No. 16 Virginia Cavaliers will take on the William & Mary Tribe at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers are 3-1 overall and 2-0 at home, while William & Mary is 2-2 overall and 2-1 on the road. The last time these two programs met was two years ago with Virginia collecting a 72-40 win as 21.5-point favorites.

However, it's actually been the Tribe that have been better against the spread this season. William & Mary is 3-1 against the number, while Virginia is 2-2. The Cavaliers are favored by 22.5 points in the latest Virginia vs. William & Mary odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 122.5. Before entering any William & Mary vs. Virginia picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Virginia vs. William & Mary spread: Virginia -22.5

Virginia vs. William & Mary over-under: 122 points

What you need to know about Virginia

Virginia beat the Kent State Golden Flashes 71-64 in its last outing on Dec. 4. Virginia can attribute much of its success to forward Jay Huff, who posted a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. After beginning the season by allowing opponents to shoot 20-of-44 from the 3-point line against Towson and San Francisco, the Cavaliers have gotten back to Tony Bennett's brand of defense.

Virginia has only allowed its last two opponents to shoot 27.6 percent from beyond the arc and opponents are shooting just 38.2 percent from the floor overall. Marquette transfer Sam Hauser currently leads the team in scoring and rebounding, averaging 14.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this season.

What you need to know about William & Mary

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for William & Mary as the Tribe lost 71-49 to the High Point Panthers this past Saturday. After shooting 49 percent or better from the floor as a team in each of their first three games, the Tribe really struggled against the Panthers, shooting just 29.1 percent from the field and 18.6 percent from the 3-point line. Luke Loewe did manage to go 5-for-7 for 13 points in the loss and his 18.3 points per game this season leads the team.

A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Virginia ranks 14th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 57.5 on average. Less enviably, the Tribe have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.1 percent from the floor on average, which is the 40th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

