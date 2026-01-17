There's joy in Hoo-ville again after No. 16 Virginia showcased this week that a good November and a mostly fun December was not a mirage. Tuesday's road win over Louisville was impressive, but it came with a caveat: Cardinals star freshman point guard Mikel Brown Jr. was still sidelined. There are no stipulations Saturday. Virginia walked into Dallas and knocked off a talented SMU club, 72-68, to notch its fourth true road victory of the season.

Virginia (16-2 overall, 5-1 ACC) is all the way legitimate and looks every bit the part of a second-weekend team that can dream of a Final Four appearance. The same Virginia program that watched Tony Bennett abruptly retire and proceeded to finish outside the top-100 in KenPom last season for the first time since 2009 is once again an ACC powerhouse.

Steady, first-year coach Ryan Odom won't celebrate yet, but he's got this Cavaliers squad absolutely rolling. Saturday's upset victory will be a jewel on Selection Sunday and also offer proof-of-concept that this Virginia team can hold serve against real-deal athletes. Virginia has used beautiful ball movement and a barrage of size and shooting to build an offense that rates inside the top-15 nationally, but few teams on Virginia's slate could match the speed, height and power that SMU presents.

UVa was more than up to the fight. It was Virginia who rocked SMU on the glass for 16 offensive rebounds. It was Virginia who never panicked in late-clock scenarios and went 4-for-4 down the stretch at the charity stripe to salt out a road win. It was Virginia's big men, who won their individual matchups against a SMU front-line that went toe-to-toe with Duke's Cameron Boozer last week.

Tough teams earn roadkills, and Virginia has mixed street-fighter grit with a gorgeous, layered, unselfish offense that can beat you inside, outside and everywhere in between.

How did this happen

Deep-in-the-weeds hoop heads started to obsess about the potential of this Virginia club after two fortunate dominoes went its way. Virginia had to be patient and work hard to get San Francisco transfer Malik Thomas an extra year of eligibility. That came through. Virginia had to be patient and work hard to get Belgium's 22-year-old Thijs De Ridder cleared to play college basketball. That also came through after the Fourth of July.

That potential has turned into production.

Thomas (23 points, six treys and 11 rebounds) and De Ridder (17 points, six boards) were instrumental in Saturday's upset, road victory that will be a jewel on Selection Sunday.

Thomas and De Ridder operate as No. 1 and No. 1A of this Virginia club, but the beauty of Virginia is its depth. Toledo transfer Sam Lewis has added size and shot-making. BYU veteran transfer Dallin Hall didn't make a single shot on Saturday, but he dished out nine assists. UC Irvine transfer Devin Tillis stepped up off the bench to splash three treys and finish with 11 points. Much-maligned former Kentucky and Kansas State big man Ugonna Onyenso shined with nine points and a block in his 17 minutes off the bench. Onyenso and freshman Johann Grunloh combined to help shut down SMU at the rim, holding the Mustangs to a miserable 6-of-14 shooting at the rim. When Virginia needs speed, Chance Mallory comes blitzing into the runway, just itching to go.

It's coalesced into a beautiful mix. Virginia has four big men who can stretch the floor and defend. It has five guards who can pass, dribble and shoot.

Virginia isn't one-sided, either. Virginia's defense now rates No. 17 nationally to go along with its No. 14-rated offense.

Inside the numbers

Predictive metrics are in love with this squad. Virginia is up to No. 14 on KenPom after opening the season No. 59 in college basketball's Bible. This resume is certainly impressive, too. Road wins over Texas, NC State, Louisville and now SMU have helped Virginia soar in Wins Above Bubble, the new resume-grading metric that has been added to the seeding committee's team sheet.

Virginia has added approximately +1.5 to its WAB this week alone. +0.8 for the Louisville win and +0.7 for the SMU victory. Virginia will likely rank inside the top 15 nationally in WAB after Saturday's action concludes.

The resume is good.

The predictive metrics are good.

The eye test is good.

It's Virginia, not North Carolina, that looks like the unquestioned second-best team in the ACC, and it's in the range of potential outcomes that Virginia, not big, bad Duke, has the best chance to make a run in the NCAA Tournament.

That Duke-or-Virginia conversation alone solidifies maybe the most important thing: Virginia basketball is back.