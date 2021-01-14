The Virginia women's basketball program announced Thursday that it is calling off the rest of its season "due to health and safety concerns." The Cavaliers (0-5, 0-2 ACC) had not played since Dec. 13 and will join Duke as the ACC's second women's basketball program to cancel the rest of its season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virginia's statement noted that, in addition to having six games postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, injuries had also depleted the team's roster, hampering the program's ability to practice and play.

"We have the pleasure of coaching a very resilient group of young women who have fought through injuries, a strict COVID-19 protocol, and all the mental battles that come with it," coach Tina Thompson said. "So, the decision to end our season mid-stream comes with great difficulty. As difficult as it is to end our season in this manner, it is a necessary one. The health and safety of our student-athletes will always be the number one priority. We will continue to focus on their overall well-being and prepare to resume competition in the fall."

Duke's program made a similar announcement on Christmas Day, citing "health and safety concerns stemming from COVID-19." Duke and Virginia are the only major conference programs in men's or women's basketball to cancel their seasons.