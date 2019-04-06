Vlade Divac, Sidney Moncrief highlight 2019 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class
Twelve honorees were named in the 2019 Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame class
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has enshrined 12 new honorees to its ranks as part of the 2019 induction class.
The five enshrined as direct elects are Al Attles, Charles "Chuck" Cooper, Vlade Divac, Carl Braun and Wayland Baptist Flying Queens. The seven enshrined via the North American Committee are Bill Fitch, Bobby Jones, Sidney Moncrief, Jack Sikma, Paul Westphal, and the first collegiate team to win back-to-back national championships, the Tennessee A&I teams of 1957-1959.
Represented from the Women's Committee is Teresa Weatherspoon. She is a five-time WNBA All-Star and two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year.
Cooper and Braun are recognized posthumously.
"The globally celebrated game of basketball would not be what it is today without the any remarkable men and women who have broken barriers and paved the way for future generations," John L. Doleva, president and CEO of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, said. "The Class of 2019 is brimming with those who have had a significant historical impact on the game we love."
Fitch coached in the NBA for 25 seasons and was twice named Coach of the Year, in 1976 and 1980. He led the Boston Celtics to a championship in 1981 and holds the highest winning percentage in Celtics history.
Jones is an eight-time NBA All-Defensive First Team member and NBA champion. A four-time NBA All-Star, Jones was led North Carolina to an NCAA Final Four. Prior to his time in the NBA, he was named to the ABA All-Rookie Team, two-time ABA All-Defensive Team honoree, and to the ABA All-Star team.
Moncrief is a five-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year. He played 11 seasons in the NBA with the Bucks and Hawks.
Sikma is a seven-time NBA All-Star and NBA champion. An All-Rookie First Team performer, he became the only center in NBA history to lead the league in single season free throw percentage at .922.
Westphal is a five-time NBA All-Star, three-time All-NBA First Team member, and NBA champion with the Boston Celtics in 1974. Westphal played five seasons in the NBA.
Notably left out of this year's class is Chris Webber, a five-time NBA All-Star.
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's 2019 induction ceremony will be held on Sept. 6 in Springfield, Mass.
