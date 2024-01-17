Who's Playing

Furman Paladins @ VMI Keydets

Current Records: Furman 8-9, VMI 3-14

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Furman has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Furman Paladins and the VMI Keydets will face off in a Southern battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cameron Hall. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

On Saturday, the Paladins beat the Buccaneers 82-73. 82 seems to be a good number for Furman as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Furman's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but JP Pegues led the charge by scoring 20 points along with five rebounds. Carter Whitt was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, VMI's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They were completely outmatched by the Bulldogs on the road and fell 134-96. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 162.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Despite their loss, VMI saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Taeshaud Jackson II, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points and 0 assists, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Jackson II has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Stephen Olowoniyi, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds.

The Paladins' victory bumped their record up to 8-9. As for the Keydets, they bumped their record down to 3-14 with that defeat, which was their 12th straight on the road dating back to last season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Furman have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like VMI struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Furman against VMI when the teams last played back in February of 2023 as the squad secured a 94-63 win. With Furman ahead 54-23 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Series History

Furman has won 7 out of their last 10 games against VMI.