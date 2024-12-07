Halftime Report

Queens and VMI have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Queens has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead VMI 46-33.

If Queens keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-5 in no time. On the other hand, VMI will have to make due with a 5-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Queens Royals @ VMI Keydets

Current Records: Queens 3-5, VMI 5-5

The Queens Royals are taking a road trip to face off against the VMI Keydets at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cameron Hall. The Royals are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Queens will head out to face VMI after giving up their first home loss of the season on Tuesday. Queens fell 86-78 to Winthrop.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask VMI). They steamrolled past VA-Lynchburg 113-51 on Tuesday. The win was some much needed relief for the Keydets as it spelled an end to their four-game losing streak.

VMI was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as VA-Lynchburg only posted eight.

Queens' defeat dropped their record down to 3-5. As for VMI, the victory got them back to even at 5-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Queens has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like VMI struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Looking ahead, Queens is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Queens is a slight 2.5-point favorite against VMI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

