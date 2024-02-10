Halftime Report

Samford is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They are fully in control with a 56-35 lead over VMI.

Samford already has eight blowout wins this season, but why stop there? Barring a freak comeback, they will be celebrating another huge victory in the locker room very soon.

Who's Playing

Samford Bulldogs @ VMI Keydets

Current Records: Samford 21-3, VMI 4-20

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Samford. They and the VMI Keydets will face off in a Southern battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cameron Hall. VMI is crawling into this game hobbled by five consecutive losses, while Samford will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

UNCG typically has all the answers at home, but on Thursday Samford proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Spartans by a score of 78-69. 78 seems to be a good number for Samford as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but VMI and the Mocs didn't disappoint and broke past the 160.5 point over/under on Thursday. The Keydets fell to the Mocs 88-84. VMI has struggled against the Mocs recently, as their matchup on Thursday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

The Bulldogs' win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 21-3. As for the Keydets, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost ten of their last 11 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-20 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Samford have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like VMI struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Samford against the Keydets in their previous matchup back in January as the squad secured a 134-96 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Samford since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Samford is a big 18.5-point favorite against VMI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 18-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 171 points.

Series History

Samford has won 7 out of their last 10 games against VMI.