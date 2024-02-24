Who's Playing

Western Carolina Catamounts @ VMI Keydets

Current Records: Western Carolina 19-9, VMI 4-24

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the Western Carolina Catamounts and the VMI Keydets are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Cameron Hall. Western Carolina is no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

On Wednesday, the Catamounts couldn't handle the Spartans and fell 71-65. Western Carolina has not had much luck with the Spartans recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

Despite their loss, Western Carolina saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Vonterius Woolbright, who scored 22 points along with eight rebounds and two steals, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Russell Jones Jr, who scored 22 points.

Meanwhile, VMI's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their ninth straight defeat. They fell 82-69 to the Buccaneers.

VMI's loss came about despite a quality game from Taeshaud Jackson II, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The Catamounts' defeat dropped their record down to 19-9. As for the Keydets, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 14 of their last 15 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-24 record this season.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Western Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like VMI struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went Western Carolina's way against the Keydets in their previous matchup back in January as the Catamounts made off with a 102-77 win. With Western Carolina ahead 63-33 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Series History

Western Carolina has won 6 out of their last 10 games against VMI.